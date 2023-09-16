Thousands of South Korean teachers are rallying for new laws to protect them from abusive parents

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of South Korean school teachers are calling for tighter legal protections from bullying by parents, a rising problem in a country known for its brutally competitive school environments. The weekend demonstrations in the capital, Seoul, which have gone on for weeks, were triggered by the death of an elementary school teacher who was found at her school in July after reportedly expressing emotional distress caused by complaints from allegedly abusive parents.

