Man wielding an ax at family members prompts large police presence near UCCS campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department say they responded to a family disturbance on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 16 on the 5000 block of Mark Dabling Road, which prompted a heavy police presence in a neighborhood right of the Garden of the Gods exit along I-25.

Lt. Allen with CSPD tells KRDO a man had allegedly gotten drunk and was chasing his family members around with an ax when they responded. He said they arrested him on the scene and initially charged him with six counts of felony menacing with a weapon.

His name has not yet been released, but Lt. Allen says they have transported him to the El Paso County Jail on the aforementioned charges.