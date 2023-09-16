Intersection of Marksheffel and Barnes Road closed due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a multiple car crash in Northeast Colorado Springs.

The crash happened around 10:17 a.m., Saturday morning, at the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road.

According to The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a vehicle was north on Marksheffel Road and turned left at Barnes Road, in front of a vehicle that was southbound. They said at impact, the first vehicle continued south and struck 2 other vehicles. It then continued east and struck another vehicle.

CSFD said they rescued two people that were trapped inside cars. They were both transported for evaluation.

CSFD says the intersection is closed at this time and ask the public to please avoid the area.