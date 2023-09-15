Skip to Content
CNN - World

French ambassador is being ‘held hostage at the French embassy’ in Niger, says Macron

<i>Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>French President Emmanuel Macron has said the French ambassador to Niger is being 'held hostage.'
Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron has said the French ambassador to Niger is being 'held hostage.'
By
today at 12:07 PM
Published 1:15 PM

By Dalal Mawad and Chris Liakos, CNN

(CNN) — The French ambassador to Niger and other French diplomats are “literally being held hostage at the French embassy,” according to French president Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Côte D’Or region in France on Friday, Macron said that “food was prevented from being delivered” to the embassy in Niamey, and that the ambassador was “eating military rations.”

The ambassador, Sylvain Itte, “cannot go out, he is persona non grata and he is being refused food,” Macron also said.

After seizing control of the West African country in July, the military junta ordered Itte to leave the country. It later revoked his visa and instructed police to expel him.

But the diplomat remained in place, according to the French presidency, with French authorities reiterating that they do not recognize the authority of the junta.

Asked if he would work on bringing the ambassador back home, Macron emphasized the authority of ousted Niger president Mohamed Bazoum: “I will do whatever we agree on with President Bazoum because he is the legitimate authority and I speak with him every day.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content