Climate change could bring more monster storms like Hurricane Lee to New England

BOSTON (AP) — Climate scientists say storms like Hurricane Lee could become more common in the future as the Gulf of Maine and other bodies of water rapidly warm. These monster storms are still a rarity in the region but studies have found climate change could mean hurricanes expand their reach more often into mid-latitude regions, which include New York, Boston and even Beijing. Experts say a big factor is the start of a decrease in temperature differences between the equator and the poles, which in the summer could alter the jet stream and create an opening for the storms to reach mid-latitudes.

