Businesses recovering after losing power and repairing broken windows in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In an update published as of 2 P.M. on Sept. 15, all power is restored to downtown Colorado Springs. But for Bird Tree Café and its sister businesses, Mood Tapas and District Eleven Bar, they're still reeling from thousands of dollars in lost revenue and products.

Monday night, a transformer exploded, which led to an underground fire and the power outage.

However, the same night they lost power, the Bird Tree manager says that Mood Tapas was vandalized.

"There was a huge hole in the window in Mood because we were actually vandalized that same night too," Bird Tree Manager Alexandra Johnstone said.

Courtesy of Alexandra Johnstone - Broken window in Mood Tapas

The window was supposed to cost hundreds of dollars to fix. For now, they've put plexiglass in its place, waiting to find a reliable contractor to fix the window. Next door, Halo Boutique says that they came back to their window broken as well, though they were able to fix it almost immediately.

Courtesy of Halo Boutique

"I think we're definitely working on slowly recoup[ing] what we lost, you know, throughout that experience," Johnstone said.

For financial claims, CSU Utilities is urging businesses to contact their insurance and then contact City Claims at (719) 385-5125 for investigation.