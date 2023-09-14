Skip to Content
Several adults and children seriously injured in crash near E. Platte Ave. and N. Union Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several people, including children were sent to a hospital after a multi-vehicle accident Thursday morning.

At 10:31 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received multiple calls for a serious three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Platte Ave. and Union Blvd.

According to CSPD, multiple occupants of the vehicles had serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the crash.

