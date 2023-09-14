Search for suspects caught on camera stealing a trailer from an El Paso County storage facility

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a theft at a storage facility.

On Aug. 26, the sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle was caught on video parking in front of the office for Smart Space Storage at 5210 Tamlin Rd. and waiting for another car to enter their gate code and go through the gate. The vehicle piggybacked that authorized vehicle and managed to slip through the gate.

After driving around the property for several minutes, the suspect vehicle was seen exiting the property around 8:36 a.m. with the trailer attached, again following another authorized vehicle leaving after entering the gate codes.

EPCSO

The EPCSO said the stolen trailer was a gray 2018 Heartland Recreational Vehicles Wilderness Travel Trailer bearing Monda license plate 257822B.

The driver was identified as a man in his 20s with dark hair. The passenger was a woman in her 20s with long dark hair. The suspect vehicle is a 1992-1995 dark-colored Toyota 4 Runner with faded paint on the roof and hood. It didn't have plates at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.