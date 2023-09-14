Popular Monument pumpkin patch faces closure due to permit-limiting parking

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular pumpkin patch in Monument is in danger of closing for violating its El Paso County permit.

In 2018, the Colorado Pumpkin Patch opened in Monument under an agritainment permit. The requirements of this permit limited the number of vehicles on the property to 50. As the pumpkin patch grew in popularity, even being named one of the best pumpkin patches in the country, the number of vehicles soon exceeded that limit.

“It's kind of encouraging that it's grown that way,” said JD Chapman, the owner of the Colorado Pumpkin Patch. “The ripple effect does go out further than you would think.”

The increase of customers also brought more traffic and noise and soon neighbors started filing complaints to El Paso County. The county’s code enforcement then filed a violation against the business, saying it exceeded the vehicle limit.

“For us, the equation includes all the good that's coming out of the property,” Chapman said. “For others, it's only what's in front of them, like if they have to wait to get out of the driveway, that's a reason to be an opponent. But for us, there's so many good things going on in the property that that's what we're trying to focus on.”

Chapman is preparing to open the pumpkin patch on Saturday for the beginning of the season, but this violation threatens the existence of his business. He is asking the El Paso County Commissioners to allow up to 325 vehicles on his property at one time, which the commissioners considered during a public hearing on Thursday.

“We try to just focus on the good,” he said. “It's pretty nerve-wracking.”

If approved, the special use permit, allowing 325 vehicles on the property, will also require Chapman to pay thousands of dollars for road improvements. He proposed direct access to Highway 105 to address traffic concerns but El Paso County denied that proposal.

“That would be the best resolution,” Chapman said. “It would take the traffic out of the community.”

If denied, Chapman said he would probably have to close the pumpkin patch because he said limiting 50 vehicles is not sustainable.

“Limiting us to 50, that's not really a sustainable number,” he said. “You can make a little bit of money there, but it won't even pay the bills for the level of what we're providing here.”

“The pumpkin patch is definitely in danger of closing,” he said. “If we're limited to too small of a number or if we're given a $1,000,000 bill and 12 months to pay it (for road improvements), both of those are killer deals for us.”

Chapman said closing the pumpkin patch would not only affect his family business but also the customers and clients throughout Colorado.

“There's a ripple effect,” he said. “We buy hay from Black Forest, we buy hay from Monument, we buy pumpkins from Pueblo. We're farming happiness here. We're farming joy.”