HSPPR’s Pawtoberfest returns to Colorado Springs Saturday, Sept. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's annual Pawtoberfest. HSPPR said it's one of Colorado's only dog-friendly festivals featuring craft brews and spirit tasting.

Saturday, Sept. 16, community members and their dogs are invited to enjoy a two-mile dog walk, freebies, music, pet contests, activities for the whole family, and food from local food trucks.

All of the ticket proceeds go toward funding programs benefiting homeless and abused animals in the Pikes Peak Region.

The HSPPR hopes to raise more than $200,000.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. at Bear Creek Regional Park.

