Cow moose with calf tramples hiker in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is renewing its call for caution in the backcountry after a hiker was trampled by a moose this week in Teller County.

CPW said two hikers with three dogs reported the confrontation with a cow moose that had a calf in tow on Tuesday of this week. The incident happened on the Crags Trail, which is off Colorado Highway 67 about three miles south of Divide.

The hikers told CPW their dogs were on leash when they first saw the cow moose and its calf in the first clearing about a mile into the Crags Trail. CPW said the hikers observed the moose for a bit and then tried to go around while keeping some space from the moose. The moose, however, continued to close the distance as one of the dogs began to bark.

CPW said the moose then came at the group and trampled one of the hikers. They tried to run away but the moose continued to chase them down the trail. It eventually stopped chasing them and the hikers and their dogs were able to make it back to their vehicles at the trailhead.

The injured hiker went to a hospital but sustained only minor injuries, according to CPW.

“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But understand that moose see dogs as predators and react in defense of themselves and their young.”

According to CPW, the moose population in the state is growing, especially in Teller County. There are currently estimated to be 3,500 moose in the state.

CPW produced a video illustrating how people can be safe and responsible around moose: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6Qj9K_eJJE&t=2s

For more information, visit CPW's website to learn how to live with wildlife in moose country.