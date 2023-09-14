Skip to Content
Colorado Springs snowplow operators already preparing for winter weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - While we're not even officially in fall - the City of Colorado Springs is preparing for winter weather. The city held its annual snow and ice control training this week.

During this event, snowplow operators prepare for the winter weather. Drivers undergo two days of running on simulated courses, maintaining their equipment, and brushing up on their de-icing techniques.

"We want to be able to get them trained and re-familiarize themselves with the limits of the vehicles and of the plows, those blades, and how those blades are going to react to that pavement when they're touching," said Gayle Sturdivant, acting Public Works Director of Colorado Springs.

Participants said it was a tough course - but a valuable tool that helps them be ready for the real thing.

