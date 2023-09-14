Colorado Springs Police recover fentanyl, meth, weapons, and arrest one man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is in custody after Colorado Springs Police found him in a motel room filled with drugs, money, and weapons.

On Sept. 12, officers with the Falcon Patrol Division were patrolling at a motel in the 4300 block of Sinton Rd. known for stolen vehicles and narcotics activity. At the motel, CSPD said officers found a Ram truck with a registration associated with a wanted fugitive from the United States Marshals Service. The truck was reported stolen out of Pueblo.

CSPD obtained surveillance footage from the motel management that provided suspect information for the motor vehicle theft (MVT). Officers went to a room to try and catch the wanted fugitive and MVT suspect. While the fugitive was not found, CSPD found a male and a female who were detained. Their ages were not released.

According to CSPD, police established probable cause and placed the male in custody for MVT. During this investigation, officers discovered various identification cards in the room and property that didn't belong to the MVT male suspect or the female.

A search warrant was completed to recover what police said were additional items possibly connected to identity theft. During that search, officers recovered narcotics, money, and several firearms.

Total, CSPD recovered:

Methamphetamine: 1,371 grams

Fentanyl: 124.9 grams (1,131 Dosage Units)

Heroin: 115 grams

Cocaine:50.7 grams

Currency: $1835

Firearms: 3

Suboxone: 97 sublingual strips

RX: 79 Dosage Units

The female was released pending further investigation.

CSPD said this is an active and ongoing investigation.