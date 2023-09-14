California lawmakers sign off on ballot measure to reform mental health care system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are voting whether to send hundreds of bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom before the legislative session ends late Thursday. Newsom has until Oct. 14 to act on the bills approved by the legislature. He can sign them into law, veto them or let them become law without his signature. The state Legislature almost never overrides a veto from the governor, no matter what political party is in charge. Lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill to give striking workers unemployment benefits and voted to put two proposals to reform the state’s mental health system before voters, among other actions.

