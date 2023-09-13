Mayor Yemi to present 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award to former Mayor John Suthers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Mayor, Yemi Mobolade, will present the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award to former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

The award will be presented during the State of the City event on Thursday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Broadmoor International Center located at 1 Lake Ave.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, John Suthers was born in Denver and was adopted as a baby.

He has been a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs, graduating from St. Mary’s High School. At the University of Notre Dame, he graduated magna cum laude and was in the top quarter of his law school class at the University of Colorado.

After graduation, he returned home and became a Deputy District Attorney in Colorado Springs before spending ten years at a private law firm.

In 1988, according to the City, Suthes was elected as District Attorney of the 4th Judicial District. During that time, he also served as President of the Colorado District Attorney’s Association and President of the El Paso County Bar Association.

He was named by President George W. Bush in 2001 to be United States Attorney for Colorado and he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

In 1999, Suthers was appointed by Governor Bill Owens as Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOT). Suthers also served as Attorney General of Colorado from 2005 to 2014.

On May 19, 2015, Suthers was elected to be the 41st mayor of Colorado Springs by an overwhelming majority and went on to serve two terms.

Now, Suthers is currently working for a private law firm and serving as board chair of the Daniels Fund.

He and his wife Janet have two accomplished daughters and two beautiful grandchildren.

Thursday, September 14, will also be Mayor Yemi’s 100th day in office and he will provide a report on the goals outlined in his First 100 Days Blueprint.

Those goals fall under three main areas: