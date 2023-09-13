Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanizes suffering bear after it ingested human trash

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had to humanely euthanize a sick male bear on the night of Sept. 9, after it showed signs of infection after it consumed human trash.

CPW received a report of a sick or injured bear near the river trail in Telluride in the early afternoon of Sept. 9.

According to CPW, the bear, which weighed an estimated 400 pounds, was suffering from a severe intestinal blockage and couldn’t digest any of its food.

CPW officers observed the bear and were assisted by Telluride Marshal's Officers in keeping the bear from getting close to people wading in the river.

CPW reported the bear was acting feverish and had puffy eyes and discharge coming from its eyes and mouth.

Officers determined it likely had severe abdominal pain based on their observations as well as from a video supplied by a resident of the building the bear was nearby.

The bear, according to CPW, displayed a humped position while walking and it appeared that it was reluctant to move.

Based on the behavior and condition of the bear, CPW made the decision to euthanize the animal for human health and safety reasons as well as to prevent the bear from further suffering.

The bear was killed the evening of Sept. 9.

CPW officials stated the bear was well known in the Telluride area and was also believed to be the same bear involved in a home entry earlier in the summer.

In previous incidents, the bear had been hazed away from public spaces by law enforcement.

While the bear did respond to hazing measures, CPW officials stated the bear did not respond to hazing techniques when CPW officers confronted the bear Sept. 9., so much so, it even bluff charged a CPW officer.

On the morning of Sept. 10, CPW officers conducted a full field necropsy of the bear.

According to CPW, the removal of the stomach and intestines showed that the bear was starving due to a plug of paper towels, disinfectant wipes, napkins, parts of plastic sacks, and wax paper food wrappers.

Officials added the small and large intestines were empty of matter and were enlarged due to bacteria in the beginning stages of decomposition.

In light of this incident, CPW is now issuing an urgent reminder to the public, residents, visitors, and business owners alike to properly secure trash to avoid bear conflict.

For more information on bears in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears.