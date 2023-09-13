Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation raises $700,000 at Farm-to-Table Event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation has announced it has raised over $700,000 at its Southern Colorado Farm-to-Table Event.

Supporters from across the southern Colorado region gathered on Aug. 25, for the third annual Philanthropy on the Farm Event, which raised more than $700,000 for Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

The casual, outdoor, farm-to-table experience was complete with a reception, a multi-course dinner with locally sourced ingredients, and wine pairings at the Flying Horse Ranch–all to benefit patients and families at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

Philanthropy on the Farm supports the Southern Colorado Program Fund to address the greatest needs of our patients, families and caregivers at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.

Money raised helps Children’s Colorado provide world-class care for children in southern Colorado.