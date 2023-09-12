Skip to Content
Suspects still not found following burglary on Sept. 11

Published 7:14 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for suspects involved in a burglary on the night of Monday, Sept. 11. 

Employees reported the burglary at the 3100 block of Venetucci Blvd. at around 8:57 p.m. 

They stated the suspects smashed one of the entry doors, accessed the building, and tried to rob an ATM located inside of the business. 

Employees on the site were alerted of the burglary at the time of the incident. 

The CSPD reported the suspects then left the scene, going south from the business. 

While officers checked the area, they reported not finding the suspects. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

