Missing Indigenous Person Alert: 29-year-old woman last seen Sept. 10

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman who was last seen in Fairplay, Colorado.

Cheyanne Gayle Arviso, 29, was last seen Saturday, September 10, at around 7 p.m., according to the CBI.

She was last seen on Front Street in Fairplay, Colorado wearing black leggings with the word “Pelaton” on them, a brown jacket, and a green fleece-type jacket.

Arviso is described as a 29-year-old Indigenous woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5’4 and 131 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 719-836-4121 Option #5.