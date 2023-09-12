Man arrested and facing charges after barricading himself with woman and three kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A 31-year-old man is now in custody and facing multiple charges after barricading himself in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the disturbance around 11:14 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the 1600 block of Peregrine Vista Heights on reports of a “Domestic Violence incident with a weapon.”

The CSPD reported prior to officers arriving to the scene, multiple shots were fired, and a woman was reported to have been hit.

The man involved in this case has now been identified as 31-year-old Martet Urquhart who was reported to have barriciaded himself, the woman, and three children inside of the home in the area mentioned prior.

The CSPD reported its Tactical Units and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene and Urquhart eventually surrendered at approximately 1:25 am on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The woman was reported to have been transported to a hospital, but the CSPD reported she is in stable condition.

All three children in the home were safely removed and no other people were hurt from the incident.

Meanwhile, Urquhart was transported to the El Paso County Jail (CJC) on multiple charges.