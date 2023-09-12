Leadville Memorial honors Irish miners in unmarked graves

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Irish Network Colorado (INCO) is remembering the 1,300 immigrants buried in unmarked and sunken graves at the newly installed Leadville Irish Miners’ Memorial.

Members of the community are invited to the unveiling of the Leadville Irish Miners’ Memorial in the Catholic-free (pauper) section of Evergreen Cemetery on Sept. 15-16.

According to officials with this event, Irish artist Terry Brennan created the life-sized figure of a miner on a bent knee facing Ireland to represent the immigrants, laborers, and children buried there.

The memorial serves to name the unnamed who came to Leadville in search of a better life and also serves as a beacon to all immigrants struggling in lands that are not always welcoming.

The unveiling adds panels around the miner’s plinth engraved with the names of those forgotten immigrants, Irish and more, who can now live on in the memory of those who visit the memorial.

The men, women, and children were part of a proud, working-class Leadville community. About one-third of them hailed from the copper mining regions of West Cork, Ireland.

Now, officials are asking the community to join them on Sept. 15-16 in Leadville for the Naming the Unamed: The Leadville Irish Miners’ Memorial Unveiling and companion events:

Friday, September 15

5-6:30 p.m.: Leadville’s East Side Driving Tour with local experts Kathleen Fitzsimmons, Bill Harrington, and Dennis Hasty is a geology and living history tour of Leadville’s historic mines. Those interested should meet at the Delaware Hotel lobby. High clearance vehicles are recommended with limited carpooling available. Cost: Free

6:30-8 p.m.: From Coffin Ships to Pauper Graves: Yesterday’s Leadville Irish and Today’s Immigrant Community exhibit opening and reception at The Healy House & Dexter’s Cabin (912 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461). Cost: Free

Saturday, September 16

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Naming the Unnamed: the Leadville Irish Miners’ Memorial Unveiling at Evergreen Cemetery (1601 Poplar Street, Leadville, CO 80461). Memorial unveiling with remarks, music, and cemetery tours. Coost: Free

3 p.m.: The September Leadville St. Patrick’s Day Practice Parade is a unique tradition honoring Leadville’s Irish heritage and celebrated on a day less likely to have snow! The parade starts at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 9th and Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461. Cost: Free

7 p.m.: From Cork to Colorado, a Musical Review at the Tabor Opera House (308 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461) will be a grand evening of storytelling and entertainment in Leadville’s historic Tabor Opera House. Cost: $25 (cash bar)