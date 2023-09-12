Colorado Springs gas prices fall 1 cent per gallon since Sept. 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen one cent per gallon from last week (Sept. 4), according to a recent survey from GasBuddy.

Average prices now stand at $3.84/g for the week of Monday, Sept. 11, falling 3.3 cents per gallon from just a month ago. However, GasBuddy reports those prices stand 28.9 cents per gallon higher from a year ago.

The cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.48/g on Sept. 10, while the most expensive was $4.19/g–a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state on Sept. 10, was $3.24/g while the highest was $4.94/g.

Meanwhile, national averages, according to GasBuddy, have risen 1.6 cents per gallon from last week, now averaging $3.79/g.

The national average for gas is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

September 11, 2022: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 11, 2021: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 11, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 11, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

September 11, 2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

September 11, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 11, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 11, 2015: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

September 11, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

September 11, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Meanwhile, these are what current gas prices are looking like in neighboring areas in Colorado:

Denver: $3.86/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.84/g.

Fort Collins: $3.92/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g.

Colorado overall has gas prices up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.90/g, coming to an average of about $3.91/g for the week of Sept. 11.

On the other hand, the national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.426 per gallon.