Skip to Content
News

City of Colorado Springs launches four new street sweepers

KRDO
By
New
Published 10:04 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is launching four new street sweepers following its KeepItCleanCOS Sweep 16 Contest. 

The four new sweepers will begin operations on Wednesday, September 13, and were named through a contest that was open to all residents. 

The new vehicles will be emblazoned with their respective names and corresponding artwork. 

The winning names from the 2022 contest were:

  • Bruce Springsclean
  • Kevin
  • Sweepy McSweepface
  • Dirt Reynolds

The KeepItCleanCOS campaign encourages residents to keep our city beautiful. 

The City asks residents to keep their neighborhoods clean and encourage other community members to do the same. 

Residents can learn more about the program, including downloading a toolkit to host their own neighborhood clean-up, at the link here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content