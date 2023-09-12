City of Colorado Springs launches four new street sweepers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is launching four new street sweepers following its KeepItCleanCOS Sweep 16 Contest.

The four new sweepers will begin operations on Wednesday, September 13, and were named through a contest that was open to all residents.

The new vehicles will be emblazoned with their respective names and corresponding artwork.

The winning names from the 2022 contest were:

Bruce Springsclean

Kevin

Sweepy McSweepface

Dirt Reynolds

The KeepItCleanCOS campaign encourages residents to keep our city beautiful.

The City asks residents to keep their neighborhoods clean and encourage other community members to do the same.

Residents can learn more about the program, including downloading a toolkit to host their own neighborhood clean-up, at the link here.