China’s ‘full-time children’ move back in with parents, take on chores as good jobs grow scarce

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A record of more than one in five young Chinese are out of work, their career ambitions derailed by a depressed job market as the economy struggles to regain momentum after its long bout with COVID-19. An estimated 16 million young adult Chinese, daunted by the difficulties of finding decent jobs, have moved back in with their parents. Adult children returning to the nest is by no means unique to China, and many Chinese do live in extended families. But by some measures, young Chinese are enduring the country’s worst job market in generations, and many are coping by taking refuge with their parents.

