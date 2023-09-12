4th Judicial District hosting Second Chances warrant clearance event on Sept. 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sept. 15, 2023, the 4th Judicial District is hosting a warrant clearance event for El Paso County.

According to officials, the 4th Judicial District's Second Chances warrant clearance and community resource day could give people the option to move on from warrants.

The Second Chances happens Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse at 270 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

The courts, public defender, and district attorney for the 4th Judicial District will help people clear their warrants, including those for probation violations, and get connected with resources to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters.

Officials say no arrests will be made for people seeking help to clear outstanding warrants for eligible offenses and probation violation warrants. Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include misdemeanor or traffic offenses, class 4 drug felonies, as well as class 5 and 6 felonies.

However, ineligible offenses include any warrants outside of El Paso County, as well as the Victim Rights Act, assault, domestic violence, unlawful sexual behavior, child abuse, and careless driving involving death cases.

The 4th Judicial Judicial District Combined Courts, Office of the Colorado Public Defender, 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 4th Judicial District Probation Department, TI Probation Services, El Paso County Bar Association, 4th Judicial District Access to Justice Committee and local area criminal defense attorneys will be participating in the Second Chances event.

For questions about Second Chances or to verify eligibility, contact the Office of the Colorado Public Defender at 719-475-1235.