Trump asks judge to dismiss Georgia election subversion charges against him

By Katelyn Polantz, Senior Reporter, Crime and Justice

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is asking a court to dismiss several criminal charges against him in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

His filings on Monday are Trump’s opening salvo of legal arguments to challenge the state-level charges.

The filings indicate Trump wants to adopt the legal arguments his racketeering co-defendants Rudy Giuliani and Kenneth Chesebro have already made in court filings.

The former president is asking for the state charges to be tossed even as he has indicated in court filings that he may ask for the case to be moved to federal court, where he can try to invoke protections for federal officials.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

