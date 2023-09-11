Remembering 9/11 across southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, people across the nation gathered at memorials, firehouses, and city halls to remember the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Several groups across southern Colorado gathered to remember those lost in the terrorist attack.

In Teller County, the Sheriff's office held a remembrance event at Lions' Park. The Teller County Commissioners, Veterans, community leaders, and students all participated in the ceremony. Below are photos of the event.

In Manitou Springs at the Incline, the Manitou Springs Fire Department climbed in full gear to remember the first responders who responded that day. A group from US Space Command, US Space Force, and US Army personnel from Ft. Carson also gathered. They began to climb at exactly 8:46 ET, the time the first plane hit the first tower.

In Colorado Springs, the Carson Firefighter’s Association, the Southern El Paso County Professional Firefighters, and Fountain Firefighters teamed up to host a stair climb a Weidner Field. They say they wanted to remember the firefighters and thousands of Americans who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

They also climbed to remember fallen officer Julian Becerra. Becerra lost his life in the line of duty six months ago. According to the Fountain Police Department, two members from the Fort Carson Firefighter’s Association were on the rescue call for Officer Becerra after he fell from a bridge while trying to apprehend a violent felon. Those firefighters wanted this climb to be in memory of Officer Becerra’s ultimate sacrifice.

In Pueblo, along the Pueblo Riverwalk, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Pueblo Police Department remembered the lives lost with a ceremony.