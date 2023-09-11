Skip to Content
Investigation into car crash involving a Colorado Springs Police cruiser

Published 2:48 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving a marked Colorado Springs cruiser.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers with the Gold Hill Division were dispatched to the area of S. Nevada Ave. and E. Las Vegas St. for an officer-involved crash Sunday at 1:31 p.m.

CSPD said initial information indicated a marked cruiser was driving southbound on Nevada Ave. when it was hit by a westbound vehicle on Las Vegas St. The driver in the westbound vehicle was taken to a local hospital with a complaint of injuries.

The Major Crash team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. According to CSPD, the marked cruiser was responding to a code 3 to a disturbance when the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

