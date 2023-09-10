Prescribed burns are starting at Fort Carson, Southern Coloradans told to expect smoke

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson is starting prescribed burns in training areas at the base that are set to happen through the end of 2023.

In a press release from a U.S. Army spokesperson, they announced the prescribed burns will happen intermittently over the next few months in order to reduce the potential for wildland fires.

The burns are part of a coordinated effort between the Directorates of Emergency Services and Public Works Conservation Branch.

According to the press release, the burns are targeting areas with heavy vegetation that could lead to devastating fires, and they will only be conducted when weather conditions are safe to do so.

Sunday, the Fort Carson Fire Department conducted a 250 acre burn on the Fort's Unit 17 Turkey Creek area. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said people driving on Highway 115 and living in Colorado Springs would likely see the smoke.