COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one victim in the hospital in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 9.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, September 8, at the 6200 block of Mustang Meadow Point.

As of now, the CSPD's Metro Assault Unit has assumed investigation efforts.