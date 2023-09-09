Skip to Content
News

Driver ‘seriously injured’ after hitting power transformer

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 11:54 AM
Published 9:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic accident that sent one person to the hospital with series injuries.

The accident happened in the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Blvd at 4:26 a.m. Saturday morning. 

According to CSPD, a witness called in the accident saying a vehicle struck a power transformer and the driver walked away from the scene.

CSPD says they located the driver shortly after the accident at a nearby residence and then transported the driver to a nearby hospital. 

Anyone with information or that is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content