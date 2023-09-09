Best red carpet fashion from the 2023 Venice Film Festival

By Oscar Holland and Christy Choi, CNN

(CNN) — The actors’ and writers’ strikes have rendered one of the movie industry’s most glamorous red carpets eerily quiet.

Celebrities have traditionally flocked to the Venice Film Festival each September, arriving at the historic Palazzo del Cinema — sometimes by boat — for premieres and the waiting cameras. But with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFRA) locked in industrial disputes over residuals, higher wages and artificial intelligence, among other things, actors have this year been prohibited from promoting their movies.

In their absence, however, models, influencers, designers and figures from independent European cinema have been thrust into the Venice spotlight. And there have been plenty of elegant looks on display, from Spanish model Eugenia Silva’s dramatic Armani Privé gown to Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s effortless white suit.

And not all the A-listers stayed away. Adam Driver, for one, attended the premiere of his new movie “Ferrari” (in which he plays automative mogul Enzo Ferrari) thanks to a SAG-AFTRA waiver allowing actors to promote independent projects. Others, too, took advantage of the agreement, meaning that at least a little Hollywood sparkle found its way onto these most muted of red carpets.

Scroll down for some of the best looks from this year’s festival.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.