USAFA honors the lives lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks with remembrance ceremony and memorial run

EL PASO COUNTY,Colo. (KRDO) - The United States Air Force Academy Cadet Wing honored the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Friday.



The attacks, commonly known as 9/11, were four coordinated Islamist suicide terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda against the U.S. on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people died in the violent acts.

Dan Beatty a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel spoke at the ceremony. He said he will never forget that day.

"I was going to work, listening to the radio, I heard about the strike at the Pentagon and also heard there was a possibility of a fourth aircraft being hijacked and possibly heading back for DC. So I knew something very terrible was happening that day," said Beatty.



The ceremony included an invocation, opening remarks, placement of memorial wreaths and the sounding of Taps.The Cadet Wing included a salute as the flag was lowered.



Beatty said his senior class dedicated the 9/11 memorial back in 2007. He said he was honored to come back and speak to a younger generation who may not remember that horrific day 22 years ago.

The memorial incorporated a piece of the World Trade Center and featured two pieces of granite, representing the Twin Towers, atop a five-sided foundation that represents the Pentagon. The words, "World Trade Center," "The Pentagon" and "Shanksville, Pa." are etched onto the memorial.



Following the ceremony, cadets initiated a 19-hour memorial run that includes passing a baton and firefighter’s helmet. More than 300 cadets will continue doing this through Saturday afternoon in honor of the men and woman who lost their lives.