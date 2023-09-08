S. Academy Blvd. road closures begin Friday for I-25 bridge demolition work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Beginning Friday, there will closures along S. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

According to El Paso County, the Colorado Department of Transportatio (CDOT) is temporarily closing east and westbound S. Academy Blvd. under I-25. This will allow northbound I-25 traffic to detour using on and off-ramps.

This is part of the MAMSIP bridge reconstruction project. I-25 bridge demolition work over S. Academy Blvd. is planned to begin Friday night, Sept. 8, through Monday morning, Sept. 11. All lanes will reopen at 6:30 a.m.

Full closure of eastbound South Academy Boulevard: Friday, September 8, 8 p.m. through Monday, September 11, 6:30 a.m.

Full closure of westbound South Academy Boulevard: Friday, September 8, 7 p.m. through Monday, September 11, 4:30 a.m.

Re-route traffic on northbound I-25 using off- and on-ramps South Academy Boulevard: Friday, September 8, 8 p.m. through Monday, September 11, 5:00 a.m.

Detours will be in place:

Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard

Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard

Northbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue north.

El Paso County

Also, the El Paso County of Public Works will start work on Saturday night, September 9.

Detours will be in place:

Eastbound Bradley Road traffic will be diverted south on South Academy Boulevard, exit onto the CanAm Highway, turn around and re-enter South Academy northbound to the Bradley Road exit, and turn east.

Westbound Bradley Road traffic will be diverted to Hancock Expressway, turn north and turn west onto Milton Proby Parkway, turn south and travel to the Bradley Road exit, or turn north to continue on northbound South Academy Boulevard.

For more information on the project, click here.