‘Top Boy’ returns for its fifth and final season on Netflix

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — The boys are back with more drama.

The powerful British series “Top Boy,” which streams on Netflix, has returned for a final season. The series is set in the fictional Summerhouse estate in East London, and focuses on the lives of Dushane and Sully, along with their rivals in drug trade.

The first two seasons of “Top Boy” aired on Channel 4 in the UK in 2011 and 2013 before it was canceled. The show then returned for a third season on Netflix in 2019, and a fourth season in 2022 after a pandemic delay. The fifth and final season debuted Thursday on Netflix.

According to the streamer, new episodes will find Dushane and Sully enduring “new problems as everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.”

See a trailer for the new season here.

