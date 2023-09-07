Sierra vs. Liberty
The Sierra football team is off to a two and oh start. The Stallions defeated Liberty on Thursday night 20-3.
The Sierra football team is off to a two and oh start. The Stallions defeated Liberty on Thursday night 20-3.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.