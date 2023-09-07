New details emerge in the manhunt for a murder suspect who slipped away from police custody and fled from a DC hospital

By Holly Yan, Holmes Lybrand, Rashard Rose and Adrienne Winston, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities have released new details about how a fugitive managed to escape police custody and dart out of a hospital in Washington, DC – with a handcuff on one wrist.

Police are searching for Christopher Haynes, 30, who is suspected of killing 33-year-old Brent Hayward last month, the DC Metropolitan Police Department said. Haynes was arrested Wednesday and “brought to MPD’s homicide branch to be booked and processed,” Acting Chief of Police Pamela Smith said Thursday.

While he was being processed, “Mr. Haynes complained of an ankle injury from a preexisting injury,” Smith said. An officer took the suspect to George Washington University Hospital for treatment.

The acting chief said a suspect’s handcuffs are typically removed at the hospital, so that one hand can be handcuffed to the gurney or bed.

“As he was taking one of the handcuffs off of one of the suspect’s arms, the suspect got up and aggressively moved away from the officer and fled the scene.”

Two officers “chased after Haynes but were unable to catch him,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Haynes is now the subject of an intense manhunt spanning multiple agencies, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Smith said Haynes is Black with shoulder-length locks and a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck.

He may be wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, one red shoe and black handcuffs hanging from one wrist.

DC Metropolitan Police have announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the fugitive’s capture.

While there has been no confirmation that Haynes is currently armed, Smith said, a DC government emergency alert warns people to “use caution” as Haynes is “considered armed and dangerous.”

About 20 minutes after the escape, George Washington University issued a temporary “shelter in place order” for its city campus. GWU said it hadn’t received any reports of anyone harmed in the community.

A George Washington University Hospital spokesperson said the hospital remains “fully operational” and is coordinating with local authorities.

The US Secret Service and US Park Police are among the agencies helping with the search.

As for how Haynes was able to escape, Smith said MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating.

CNN’s Gabe Cohen and Lauren Koenig contributed to this report.