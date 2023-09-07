Skip to Content
News

First ever Pikes Peak Youth Fishing Derby happening on Saturday

MGN
By
New
Published 10:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs is hosting its first-ever Pikes Peak Youth Fishing Derby this weekend.

The event is open to kids aged 6 to 15 years old and will start with demonstrations on knot tying, baiting, and fish handling.

The first 100 kids in need of fishing supplies will also be provided with gear.

Afterward, there will be rewards for the biggest and smallest fish caught, the most fish caught, and the largest variety of fish caught.

The derby is taking place at Crystal Creek Reservoir on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content