First ever Pikes Peak Youth Fishing Derby happening on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs is hosting its first-ever Pikes Peak Youth Fishing Derby this weekend.

The event is open to kids aged 6 to 15 years old and will start with demonstrations on knot tying, baiting, and fish handling.

The first 100 kids in need of fishing supplies will also be provided with gear.

Afterward, there will be rewards for the biggest and smallest fish caught, the most fish caught, and the largest variety of fish caught.

The derby is taking place at Crystal Creek Reservoir on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.