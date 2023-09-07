A Colorado mother is searching for answers: Jonathan Duque case is now considered a homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened near the intersection of Gunnison St. and South Circle.

The victim has now been identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Duque, who lost his life on Saturday, September 2.

According to Jonathan Duque's mother, Alexis Bautista, her son's case still has no official leads. So far, the only piece of evidence Bautista has received is a video from a neighbor's doorbell camera. The video shows only the front yard of the neighbor's house. You are also able to hear what seems to be several gunshots.

Other than that, Bautista believes the Colorado Springs Police Department has no additional details on the case. This is why she is now asking for the public's help, saying if you saw or know something additional about this case, please report it to the Colorado Springs Police Department immediately.

According to CSPD, there was another victim who was taken to the hospital during the night of the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently investigating Duque's death as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.