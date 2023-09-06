Gov. Polis announces new Colorado Poet Laureate

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Governo Polis and the Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that Andrea Gibson has been selected as the new Colorado Poet Laureate.

Gibson succeeds Bobby LeFebre as the Centennial State's Poet Laureate.

According to an announcement from the OEDIT, Gibson is a Boulder-based queer activist, author, and slam poet and will serve in the role for two years. Gibson is a four-time Denver Grand Slam Champion, whose work centers around a range of topics including LGBTQIA+ issues, spirituality, feminism, mental health, gun reform, and the dismantling of oppressive systems, the announcement said.

“Andrea Gibson is an inspiring Colorado artist. Colorado’s Poet Laureate is an ambassador of the arts and someone who can truly share their talents while inspiring the artistic abilities within ourselves. Andrea’s voice holds a fierce conviction in inspiring others to pursue art and take action toward solving social issues and they personify our Colorado for All spirit. I know Andrea will be a strong advocate for the arts and art education as a way to bring us together, has a strong desire for unity and to bring people together through poetry," Governor Polis said.

According to the OEDIT, the Poet Laureate serves as an active advocate for poetry, literacy, and literature by participating in readings and other events at schools, libraries, literary festivals, and the State Capitol. Gibson will also provide the Governor with an annual account of the impact and success of the Colorado Poet Laureate program and prepare a poem for the opening of the legislative session upon request.

The Poet Laureate position was created to promote an appreciation of poetry in Colorado and to honor outstanding Colorado poets, according to the OEDIT. Colorado was among the first states to have a Poet Laureate when Governor Oliver Shoup appointed Alice Polk Hill in 1919. Since then eight other people have served held the position: Nellie Burget Miller (1923-1952), Margaret Clyde Robertson (1952-1954), Milford E. Shields (1954), Thomas Hornsby Ferril (1979-1988), Mary Crow (1996-2010), David Mason (2010-2014), Joseph Hutchison (2014-2018), and Bobby LeFebre (2019-2023).

For more information about the Colorado Poet Laureate, visit: https://coloradohumanities.org/programs/colorado-poet-laureate/