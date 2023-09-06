Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Airport kicks off renovation project

Published 5:38 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airpot will begin a renovation project next week that is aimed at modernizing its 29-year-old terminal.

According to the airport, the initiative, known as the "ElevateCOS" project, will encompass enhancements in sustainability, accessibility, updated infrastructure, and improved amenities.

The airport said ElevateCOS will be financially supported through various sources, including Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Airport Improvement Grant (AIG) funding, FAA Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Airport Terminal Program (ATP) funding, and FAA Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) funding. The project will not draw from taxpayer funds.

For additional information about the project, visit https://elevate-cos.com/

