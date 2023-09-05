New mental health care center to open soon in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new mental health care center in Colorado Springs is set to open next month in an effort to bring much-needed services to the area.

The new treatment facility is expected to provide a unique kind of care for those who are struggling.

Collective Health Partners is opening new medical offices which will include an intensive outpatient program focused on mental health.

The care the new center will offer is for people who need more support than traditional outpatient services and who don't require round-the-clock care in a hospital or facility. Treatment involves three hours of group therapy three days per week.

"I think that our patients can expect a very well-rounded comprehensive approach to care. Everything we do is at an IOP level, but it’s going to incorporate things like medication management and individual counseling," Founder James Garofalo.

The new facility will open in October. Collective Health Partners is accepting patients ages 12 and up.