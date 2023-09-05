Colorado Rapids ‘part ways’ with head coach Robin Fraser

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Rapids announced Tuesday that they have "parted ways" with head coach Robin Fraser.

Fraser was named the Rapids' head coach in August of 2019 and compiled a 47-48-34 record. He led the club to consecutive postseason appearances in his first two full seasons as the Rapids' head coach.

The announcement Tuesday said assistant coach Chris Little has been named interim head coach until the club appoints a new, permanent head coach.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Robin for his commitment to the club and for what he achieved during his time here as head coach,” said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. “This was a difficult decision but one we felt was necessary to best position the club to return to the playoffs and ultimately compete for trophies. We thank Robin for his four years of dedicated work and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”