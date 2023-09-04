West Indian American Day Parade kicks off in New York

By ELIJAH WESTBROOK

BROOKLYN, New York (WCBS) — The West Indian American Day Parade, one of Brooklyn’s biggest celebrations, kicks off at Grand Army Plaza at 11 a.m. Monday.

The 7-hour carnival started at 6 a.m. with J’Ouvert, which means “daybreak” in French. It’s the unofficial start of the parade.

All together, the celebration typically draws up to two million people.

Steelpan and calypso bands wearing elaborate costumes will march down Eastern Parkway in the parade celebrating all things Caribbean culture.

Music, dancing, homestyle island grub and more are all part of the experience of being fully immersed in the rich culture and heritage.

Carnival-goers can watch the parade from the sidelines on Eastern Parkway, but they’re being advised to stay off the street where masqueraders are.

There are 13 entry points to the parade and all attendees are subject to a search. If needed, NYPD will use drones to help disperse crowds this year.

NYPD said last year’s parade was the safest on record. Twenty-seven guns were recovered.

