Pueblo West FD joins fire departments across the country in effort to ‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire departments across the country are teaming up to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Pueblo West Fire Department is no exception and firefighters spent the holiday weekend trying to "Fill the Boot."

The Fill the Boot campaign has been around since 1954 and helps to raise money for muscular dystrophy research. Last year 857 departments participated in the fundraiser.

Pueblo West FD says they have raised almost $25,000 during their efforts so far this year.

Congrats to the department and all of their hard work.

If you would like to donate, you can visit Pueblo West Fill the Boot.