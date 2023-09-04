Neighbors around the Colorado State Fair say crowd noise, illegal parking impacting them

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - As the state fair wraps up Monday, surrounding neighborhoods have mixed reactions to the crowds that it draws. The neighbors who live in and around the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo say people are parking in their front yard, while others have problems with the late noise from fairgoers.

Frances Montgomery lives a few blocks away from the walls of the State Fair. She said the noise keeps her up every night.

"I don't care how loud it is in the fairgrounds, but I don't think every neighbor a block and a half or two has to hear it," Frances Montgomery said.

In previous years, neighbors have complained about the trash and illegal parking. Now, there are trash bins distributed around the streets and people are required to get a pass to let people park in their front yard.

However, other neighbors have very few complaints. Some said they even look forward to hearing the concerts from their backyard at night.

"The bands that have been playing over here have been wonderful. The traffic's awful, but it doesn't bother me," said Beverly Rosalias.

The Colorado State Fair sent KRDO this statement:

"We greatly appreciate the City of Pueblo’s support during the 11-day Colorado State Fair. During the fair, the City provides additional trash receptacles and enhanced street sweeping in response to the number of vehicles parked on public streets. Out of gratitude to the City and our neighbors, we host the City’s Team Up to Clean Up events on the fairgrounds several times a year."

The City of Pueblo issued a statement concerning resident's concerns with trash to KRDO:

"As a City and in partnership with the great work of the Colorado State Fair, we work to minimize any negative surroundings impacts to the neighborhood. We’ve done this by providing street sweepers each night and in the last two years have provided extra dumpsters to help with trash in the neighboring streets of the fairgrounds. "

But Frances has lived here for over fifty years, and says that the yearly noise, trash and crowds are just part of what comes with the location.

"I guess that's the price of living here. I've lived here since. I don't know, '72. But our fair people need to take a better look at the surroundings of what they're doing here, especially concert noise," Montgomery said.