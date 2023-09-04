Last day of Commonwheel Artists Co-Op’s 49th Annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Artists and community members spent Labor Day at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs for the 49th Annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival.

The three day event featured works of art from artists across the Pikes Peak Region and surrounding states.

Those who attended walked around Memorial Park, shopping various vendor booths showcasing their art.

The festival was not limited to only art for sale, but local musicians, food vendors, and free prize drawings were also available to enjoy.

Artists with their work on display had to apply to have their art shown at the festival. The Commonwheel jury has provided a place for the diverse group of artist since 1974.