WATCH: The 2023 Colorado State Fair Fiesta Day Parade
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Watch the 2023 Fiesta Day Parade for the Colorado State Fair above.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Watch the 2023 Fiesta Day Parade for the Colorado State Fair above.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.