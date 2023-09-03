Sudan’s top general arrives in South Sudan for talks with its president on the war
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top military general has arrived in South Sudan to talk to its president. It is his second trip abroad since the war in his country started in April. The ruling Sovereign Council says its chairman, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, will discuss the conflict in Sudan with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. Burhan met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt last week. In April, simmering tensions between Sudan’s military, led by Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting.