Israeli foreign minister opens visit to Bahrain. It’s his first to any of Israel’s new Arab allies

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister has begun a visit to Bahrain that comes as the countries mark the third anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. It is the first visit by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to any of the four countries that normalized ties with Israel under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. Israel’s far-right government took office in December. Cohen had been scheduled to travel to Bahrain earlier this summer but the visit was postponed. Israeli media have said the delay was due to a visit by Israel’s ultranationalist national security minister to a contested holy site in Jerusalem.

